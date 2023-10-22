BREAKING
Sussex landmarks among top ten best hidden haunts to visit for Halloween

A castle and a pub in Sussex have been named among the best hidden haunts to visit for Halloween in 2023.
By Sam Morton
Published 22nd Oct 2023, 19:11 BST
Arundel Castle in West Sussex ranked third in data collected by digital marketing agency, Tank, which compiled a list of the ‘lesser known, haunted locations around the UK’.

The Stag Inn pub in All Saints' Street, Hastings came fifth.

A Tank spokesperson said: “The agency analysed hundreds of supposedly haunted locations including pubs, theatres and hotels, ranking them based on reviews and number of tagged Instagram posts.”

    Arundel Castle in West Sussex ranked third in data collected by digital marketing agency, Tank, which compiled a list of the ‘lesser known, haunted locations around the UK’. Photo by Derek Martin PhotographyArundel Castle in West Sussex ranked third in data collected by digital marketing agency, Tank, which compiled a list of the ‘lesser known, haunted locations around the UK’. Photo by Derek Martin Photography
    The top ten hidden haunts to visit for Halloween are:

    - Langham Hotel, City of Westminster, London;

    - Llancaiach Fawr, Caerphilly County Borough, Wales;

    - Arundel Castle, West Sussex;

    The Stag Inn pub in All Saints' Street, Hastings came fifth in the list. Photo: Google Street ViewThe Stag Inn pub in All Saints' Street, Hastings came fifth in the list. Photo: Google Street View
    - Brookside Theatre, Havering, London;

    - Stag Inn, Hastings;

    - Raynham Hall, East Raynham, Norfolk;

    - Theatre Royal, Drury Lane, London;

    - Royal Court Theatre, Liverpool;

    - Springhill House, Northern Ireland;

    - Black Horse, Pluckley Village, Kent.

    Tank’s founder and director Trevor Palmer said: “We’re known to indulge in the odd ghost story and, being based in Nottingham’s historic Lace Market, we are surrounded by tales of the supernatural. There are plenty of other locations around the UK that pique our curiosity, so with Halloween around the corner, our list of hidden haunts should help you get in the spirit.”

    The locations with the fewest Instagram tags were cross referenced with the number of visitor reviews on TripAdvisor and Google which achieved five-star ratings.

    Tank added: “Top of the list was Langham Hotel in London with 1,000 Instagram tags and 80 per cent of its reviews achieved five-stars. The remaining nine locations achieved over 74 per cent of five-star reviews and were tagged between zero to 5000 times on Instagram.

    "The sites date back centuries with great historical significance. Many are now open to visitors including Llancaiach Fawr in Wales, a 16th century Tudor manor house now operating as a historic attraction and museum. Visitors can go on ghost tours with the main season being in October, November and December.”

    To see the full list of hidden haunts and read the spooky stories visit: https://tankpr.co.uk/uk-hidden-haunts-halloween-2023/.

