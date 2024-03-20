Sussex named among best locations for a wellness retreat in UK
The study, conducted by experts at Blacks, looked at a range of factors including the number of mindfulness retreats, highly-rated spas, yoga studios and the air quality, to reveal the UK’s best wellness locations.
Greater Manchester was named the best UK location for your wellbeing, scoring 9.03 out of 10.
A spokesperson for Blacks said: “Although it’s a lively part of the UK, there are a number of peaceful locations and opportunities to unwind within easy reach of the city centre.”
In second place was Greater London, which scored 9.02/10.
"Although being a populous and busy city, Greater London ranked within the top five for the number of walking trails per 100 square miles (99) and has over 140 yoga studios within five miles of the city centre,” the Blacks spokesperson said.
East Sussex completed the top three, with a score of 8.66/10.
Blacks said: “East Sussex ranked in the top five for areas with the highest percentage of tree coverage (19 per cent), which includes green areas like the ancient woodland Brede High Woods.
"East Sussex is also among the regions with the most gyms (161) and yoga studios (47) within five miles of Brighton and Hove. Some gyms and yoga studios in Brighton and Hove include the Yelp five-star-rated Max Strength gym and Yoga in the Lanes, where beginners and hot yoga classes are run.”
West Sussex came in fifth place with a score of 7.85, just below West Yorkshire (7.94).
It was the among the areas with the fewest gyms (40) and yoga studios (nine) but had more walking trails per 100 square miles – 85 compared with East Sussex’s 65.
West Sussex also ranked higher for tree coverage (20 per cent).