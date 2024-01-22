Sussex park named among the most romantic places for a walk in the UK ahead of Valentine's Day
The study, which trawled nearly 80,000 visitor reviews of National Trust Properties, found that almost half (48.8%) of reviews mentioned romance-related words.
With much of the country still in the grip of a cost-of-living crisis, a romantic walk is a perfect, budget-friendly alternative to a costly meal or a trip away this Valentine’s.
Scotney Castle, Rowallane Garden, Winkworth Arboretum and Mount Stewart also claimed spots in the top five.
The Top 10 Most Romantic National Trust Properties for a Valentine’s Walk (with percentage of reviews associated with romance) are: Scotney Castle (56.1%), Rowallane Garden (49.7%) Sheffield Park (48.8%), Winkworht Arboretum (46.2%), Mount Stewart/Stourhead (43.7%), Cliveden/Nymans (42.2%), Mottisfont (41.1%) Sissinghurst Castle Garden (39%), Polesden Lacey (40.1%), and Stowe (38.2%).
Wellness experts from UK Saunas explained why a romantic walk can do wonders for your love life, and for your soul: “Walking, by nature, is quite an intimate activity, particularly if it takes place in a secluded, scenic location.
"Scenic backgrounds inspire meaningful conversations and emotional connection, and strolling along with a shared destination fosters a sense of togetherness. The lack of direct face-to-face contact, meanwhile, often makes it less intimidating for couples to share deeper feelings.
"Walking is a fantastic tool for mindfulness, providing an opportunity to be present in the moment. Many of the walks featured in this study have limited phone signal, allowing couples to focus on one another without the inevitable distractions of everyday life.”