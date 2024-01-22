Sheffield Park has been named among the most romantic places for a walk ahead of Valentine’s Day this year in a study by wellness experts UK Saunas.

The study, which trawled nearly 80,000 visitor reviews of National Trust Properties, found that almost half (48.8%) of reviews mentioned romance-related words.

With much of the country still in the grip of a cost-of-living crisis, a romantic walk is a perfect, budget-friendly alternative to a costly meal or a trip away this Valentine’s.

Scotney Castle, Rowallane Garden, Winkworth Arboretum and Mount Stewart also claimed spots in the top five.

Sussex park named among the most romantic places for a walk in the UK ahead of Valentine's Day. Photo: Steve Robards

The Top 10 Most Romantic National Trust Properties for a Valentine’s Walk (with percentage of reviews associated with romance) are: Scotney Castle (56.1%), Rowallane Garden (49.7%) Sheffield Park (48.8%), Winkworht Arboretum (46.2%), Mount Stewart/Stourhead (43.7%), Cliveden/Nymans (42.2%), Mottisfont (41.1%) Sissinghurst Castle Garden (39%), Polesden Lacey (40.1%), and Stowe (38.2%).

Wellness experts from UK Saunas explained why a romantic walk can do wonders for your love life, and for your soul: “Walking, by nature, is quite an intimate activity, particularly if it takes place in a secluded, scenic location.

"Scenic backgrounds inspire meaningful conversations and emotional connection, and strolling along with a shared destination fosters a sense of togetherness. The lack of direct face-to-face contact, meanwhile, often makes it less intimidating for couples to share deeper feelings.

