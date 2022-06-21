Sussex South Downs National Park photo competition open for entries

Locals are encouraged to get out and capture dramatic views of the National Park and be in with the chance of winning £250.

By Megan O'Neill
Tuesday, 21st June 2022, 12:38 pm

The theme for this year’s photo competition is “Near and Far” and photographers are invited to capture far-off views that showcase the scale of the South Downs landscape.

Photographers can also capture close-up views, showcasing the beauty of nature in intricate detail.

Carlotta Luke, one of the judges, said: “If there was ever a place to capture an amazing sunrise or sunset, it’s the South Downs National Park.

Sunrise over chalk downland viewed from Wilmington Hill, South Downs National Park. Photo by Guy Edwardes

“The way the sky radiates with hues of yellow, orange, and red and the light hits the landscape can be make for an extraordinary image. Just after sunrise and before sunset is the golden hour of photography and it presents a golden opportunity for photographers to capture some amazing snaps. That feeling you get when you know you’ve got a great shot never gets old!”

Entries close on Monday, October 31.

Visit www.southdowns.gov.uk/care-for/photocompetition2022

Orchids at Butser Hill in the South Downs National Park by Lewis Watt
Seven Sisters by Sam Moore
National ParkSouth Downs