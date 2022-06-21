Sussex South Downs National Park photo competition open for entries

The theme for this year’s photo competition is “Near and Far” and photographers are invited to capture far-off views that showcase the scale of the South Downs landscape.

Carlotta Luke, one of the judges, said: “If there was ever a place to capture an amazing sunrise or sunset, it’s the South Downs National Park .

“The way the sky radiates with hues of yellow, orange, and red and the light hits the landscape can be make for an extraordinary image. Just after sunrise and before sunset is the golden hour of photography and it presents a golden opportunity for photographers to capture some amazing snaps. That feeling you get when you know you’ve got a great shot never gets old!”