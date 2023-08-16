Sussex spot named one of the most ‘Instagrammable’ places to fish in the UK
A location in Sussex has been labelled as one of the top 10 most ‘Instagrammable’ places to fish in the country.
New research from Fishing Republic has placed Bewl Water by Wadhurst in East Sussex in 8thplace.
The team at Fishing Republic analysed the number of Instagram posts of the UK’s best fishing locations to determine the most ‘Instagrammable’ places to fish.
Bewl Water was mentioned in 20,273 Instagram posts, while Loch Lomond in The Trossachs, Scotland, came top with 557,045 hashtags.