Sussex Steam Show to be held in Storrington for the first time

Sussex Steam Shows has announced its new event, The Sussex Steam Rally, which will be held on Saturday and Sunday, July 9 and 10, at Parham Park.

By Megan O'Neill
Monday, 27th June 2022, 3:19 pm

More than 1,300 exhibits will be attending this year’s volunteer-led rally, including rollers, road locomotives, lorries, showman’s engines and miniature engines.

Events will include a steam parade, vintage vehicle parades, a traditional funfair, a craft tent and a local real ale tent.

Anne Whittingstall of Sussex Steam Shows, said: “We are delighted to be hosting a weekend of fun-filled family entertainment at Parham Park for the first time. We have had overwhelming support from our exhibitors and visitors over the past fourteen years and we are excited to be putting on one of the largest steam rallies in Sussex and raising money.”

