Sussex: These are the eight most picture-perfect locations to visit this autumn, according to new data

By Matt Pole
Published 22nd Oct 2024, 14:18 BST
As autumn paints the landscape in shades of orange and red, people are on the hunt for the perfect fall getaway.

And according to new data from Photo and Video Edits, who analysed 130 destinations, Sussex has eight perfect places to visit this autumn.

To uncover the most ‘Instagrammable’ autumn destinations, Photo and Video Edits conducted a comprehensive analysis of 130 scenic locations across the UK from several seedlists including Country Living, Countryfile, Conde Nast Traveller and Great British Gardens.

To create this ranking, they pulled the hashtags on Instagram for the “Name Only”, “Name + Autumn(al)”, “Name + Tree(s)”, “Name + Trail(s)” and “Name + Walk(s)”.

If there was a singular or plural version of the word, the word with the most hashtags was recorded.

The total hashtags for each location were then ranked accordingly. Data was collected September 2024 and is subject to change.

If you're chasing picture-perfect autumn vibes, here is a list of the locations in Sussex.

Sheffield Park has been ranked as the 15th most 'Instagrammable' place to visit in the UK this autumn, with 36,241 Instagram hashtags.

Sheffield Park has been ranked as the 15th most 'Instagrammable' place to visit in the UK this autumn, with 36,241 Instagram hashtags.

2. Sheffield Park, Uckfield

Nymans Gardens has been ranked as the 40th most 'Instagrammable' place to visit in the UK this autumn, with 11,409 Instagram hashtags.

Nymans Gardens has been ranked as the 40th most 'Instagrammable' place to visit in the UK this autumn, with 11,409 Instagram hashtags.

3. Nymans Gardens, Handcross

Herstmonceux Castle Estate has been ranked as the 55th most 'Instagrammable' place to visit in the UK this autumn, with 8,197 Instagram hashtags.

Herstmonceux Castle Estate has been ranked as the 55th most 'Instagrammable' place to visit in the UK this autumn, with 8,197 Instagram hashtags.

4. Herstmonceux Castle Estate, Herstmonceux

Herstmonceux Castle Estate has been ranked as the 55th most 'Instagrammable' place to visit in the UK this autumn, with 8,197 Instagram hashtags. Photo: Bader College

