And according to new data from Photo and Video Edits, who analysed 130 destinations, Sussex has eight perfect places to visit this autumn.

To create this ranking, they pulled the hashtags on Instagram for the “Name Only”, “Name + Autumn(al)”, “Name + Tree(s)”, “Name + Trail(s)” and “Name + Walk(s)”.

If there was a singular or plural version of the word, the word with the most hashtags was recorded.

The total hashtags for each location were then ranked accordingly. Data was collected September 2024 and is subject to change.

If you're chasing picture-perfect autumn vibes, here is a list of the locations in Sussex.

1 . Sussex: These are the eight most picture-perfect locations to visit this autumn, according to new data If you're chasing picture-perfect autumn vibes, here is a list of the locations in Sussex. Photo: Steve Robards

2 . Sheffield Park, Uckfield Sheffield Park has been ranked as the 15th most 'Instagrammable' place to visit in the UK this autumn, with 36,241 Instagram hashtags. Photo: Steve Robards

3 . Nymans Gardens, Handcross Nymans Gardens has been ranked as the 40th most 'Instagrammable' place to visit in the UK this autumn, with 11,409 Instagram hashtags. Photo: Steve Robards

4 . Herstmonceux Castle Estate, Herstmonceux Herstmonceux Castle Estate has been ranked as the 55th most 'Instagrammable' place to visit in the UK this autumn, with 8,197 Instagram hashtags. Photo: Bader College