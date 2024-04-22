This annual celebration of the heritage and history of the milling heritage is an opportunity for everyone to explore local mills, with many taking part that are not normally open to the public. A range of special events and family-friendly activities will be on offer during National Mills Weekend on Saturday, May 11, and Sunday, May 12.

The weekend is organised by the Society for the Protection of Ancient Buildings, which said: "With so many mills across the UK facing uncertain futures, it’s more important than ever to celebrate our milling heritage. Polls show that windmills are the UK’s favourite structures, yet with local authorities under financial pressure, many publicly-owned mills face being sold off – meaning the public may no longer be able to visit them and see their historic machinery in action."