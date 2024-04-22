This annual celebration of the heritage and history of the milling heritage is an opportunity for everyone to explore local mills, with many taking part that are not normally open to the public. A range of special events and family-friendly activities will be on offer during National Mills Weekend on Saturday, May 11, and Sunday, May 12.
The weekend is organised by the Society for the Protection of Ancient Buildings, which said: "With so many mills across the UK facing uncertain futures, it’s more important than ever to celebrate our milling heritage. Polls show that windmills are the UK’s favourite structures, yet with local authorities under financial pressure, many publicly-owned mills face being sold off – meaning the public may no longer be able to visit them and see their historic machinery in action."
1. Rottingdean Mill
A view across Beacon Hill towards Rottingdean Mill in summer. Visit this dramatically sited mill, perched on the cliffs between Brighton and Rottingdean, on Sunday, May 12, from 2pm to 4.30pm. Free entry. Photo: Nicola - stock.adobe.com
2. Windmill Hill Windmill
This charmingly named post mill in Herstmonceux is the largest in the UK. It’s been fully repaired, with new sweeps fitted just last year to make the mill operational again. Join in a fun-filled day of mill tours, morris dancers, live music and food on Sunday, May 12, from 12pm to 5pm. Free entry. Photo: Windmill Hill Windmill Trust
3. Nutley Windmill
Nutley Windmill in Maresfield is the oldest windmill in Sussex. West Kent Amateur Radio Society (HAMS) will be transmitting all weekend and making contact with mills around the world. Open Saturday, May 11, and Sunday, May 12, 2.30pm to 5.30pm. Photo: Nutley Windmill postage stamp
4. Oldland Windmill
Oldland Windmill in Hassocks is a fully restored and working Sussex post mill dating back to around 1703. Open Sunday, May 12, from 2pm to 5pm. Free entry, donations welcome. Photo: Oldland Windmill