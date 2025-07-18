Sussex zoo launches 'once-in-a-century' ‘Kids for £1’ summer holiday offer

A zoo in Sussex has launched a ‘once-in-a-century’ ‘Kids for £1’ summer holiday offer.

To celebrate Drusilla’s 100th birthday, children can enjoy a full day at the Park for just £1 each with every full-paying adult, with a ‘once-in-a-century’ offer running from July 19 to August 10.

Families can enjoy the zoo, seven family-friendly rides, two huge adventure play areas, splash pad fun, and so much more, for just £1 per child.

All part of a historic offer that marks the first, and only, time in the Park’s 100-year history, that children can visit for just 100 pennies during the Summer holidays. Helping families to mark Drusillas centenary year with one of the best value days out this school holiday.

The special offer includes the Park’s next exciting Centenary Saturday event on Saturday, July 26; where visitors can enjoy a vintage car show, entertainment from a nostalgic brass band, special keeper talks, cream teas and much more - to help celebrate the historic attraction’s 100th birthday.

To access the offer, choose the ‘Combined Offer’ ticket and children, aged from two to 15, will be able to enjoy a day out for just £1 when you book at least one full price ticket online.

The offer is strictly limited with a maximum number of offer tickets available each day.

The offer is valid from Saturday, July 19 to Sunday, August 10 and only available on advance, online tickets, purchased by midnight the day before visiting.