Sustainability Hub in The Gather, at the Beacon Centre, Eastbourne

Friday 16th February 10 am to 4.30 pm we will feature Animals and Nature, where we will look at how our day to day lives effect the natural environment and how we can reduce our impact on it.

Saturday 17th February 10am to 4.30pm we will feature Food and Drink, where we will look at how what we eat and drink effects our environment, and how we can reduce our impact.

We are very excited that Derri Diffles is joining us in the Hub on the Food and drink day. facebook.com/DerriDifles

Eco friendly shopping and refil

And at 3pm we will have a sourdough workshop with Noa with samples of sourdough snacks. On both days at 11am and 3pm, there will be storytelling for youngsters.

Parents and Carers: please accompany your children for these sessions We will also have: eco-themed shopping; an advice desk to help people reduce their energy bills and benefit from cheap, clean renewable energy; recycling advice desk; chat sessions; and quick-fire talks to engage with the visions for a safer, cleaner, healthier, greener town; as well as opportunities to find out how to get involved with local and national environmental campaigns.

The following stalls will also be present: Ecohaven - a local eco-friendly online shop that promotes sustainable products that are recyclable, reusable, plastic free, vegan, and ethical.

The choices you make in your home can have a positive impact on the planet.

That's why they've created a range of eco-friendly, plastic-free products designed to help you live sustainably while enjoying the comfort and convenience of modern living. www.ecohavenstore.com

The Refill Station - a reduce single use plastic business, offering refills of plant-based household cleaning and detergent products and body and hair care products, and uses well known and beloved names like Ecover, Faith in Nature Bio-d and Eco leaf.

We will also have a secondhand book stall and information about other sustainable initiatives. The Gather sessions will be facilitated by volunteers from the Eastbourne Climate Coalition and the Eastbourne Eco Action Network, with support from Eastbourne Borough Council.

So come in down and say hi and meet the team. Further Gather sessions will take place on 9th March - Energy and recourses 15th March - Transport Each session will run from 10am to 4.30pm each day and have a different focus.