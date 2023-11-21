Sweaty Betty, Chichester welcomes BiOrigin on Wednesday 29th November
and live on Freeview channel 276
Dr Liz’s talk will provide an opportunity to learn more about the 4 key pillars of health, the impact they have on our hormones during Menopause, and what you can do to take control. Following her talk, she will also aim to answer as many attendees' questions as possible.
Speaking about the event, Dr Liz commented: “The impact on our health due to our busy and demanding lifestyles, especially during the busy festive season, is far-reaching and women today are suffering from hormone-related symptoms more than ever. The impact of this is exasperated during the peri-menopause and menopause. Resulting in Menopause having a significant impact on our health and wellbeing.”
Dr Liz added: “Therefore setting aside an hour to focus on your own well-being to help you navigate this very busy and potentially emotionally charged festive period, should be prescribed to all! So I am thrilled BiOrigin is collaborating with Sweaty Betty, who share the same values of empowerment and education so that every woman can achieve her optimal health and wellbeing, during this phase of their life.”
During the event, Sweaty Betty will also be providing refreshments and offering a special discount to attendees. Places for the event will be limited and need to be booked in advance through Sweaty Betty, Chichester Event Link 29th November