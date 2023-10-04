Sycamore Grove care home open day on October 14

Sycamore Grove Care Home in Pevensey, Eastbourne is now open! The home offers a range of accommodation and services for older people in need of support, including high quality residential care, respite care and dementia care.

Join us for our Open Day on Saturday, October 14th from 10am to 4pm.

We will be open for tours of our home, and you will have the opportunity to meet our team and residents.

We will also have cakes, coffee and running life enrichment activities throughout the day.

Pop by and learn more about our services we offer and take a tour of our stunning, brand new, bespoke care home.