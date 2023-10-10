Take a seep breath and change your life with Brighton-based Sussex Breathwork

Breathwork has become a popular practice embraced by athletes, from Ronaldo to Novak Djokovic, Silicon Valley innovators, and celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow. Brighton-based breathwork and trauma release practitioner, Sarah Samuel, is now offering an 8-week course Breathwork for Transformation to help individuals harness the power of their breath and find balance and purpose in life.

Controlled breathwork involves intentionally manipulating your breathing patterns to promote various physiological, emotional and psychological benefits. Whether it’s to improve your mood, boost your energy or heal from traumatic experiences, this practice has gained a dedicated following.

"Breathwork is a powerful tool that can awaken our innate power, wisdom, and inner calm," explains Samuel. "By understanding and experiencing the profound connection between our breath and our state of being, participants can find deep healing and transformation and open up to life's possibilities .

“There is a common misconception that breathwork simply helps individuals to relax but it has much more profound applications. You only need to watch the BBC’s “Freeze the Fear” with Wim Hof where viewers witnessed Gabi Logan as she processed and healed the debilitating effects of emotional trauma held from her brother’s death”.

Studies have shown that deliberate and conscious breathing can activate the parasympathetic nervous system, enabling healing and reducing the impact of stress on the body and mind. Samuel herself has taken part in a breathwork study with the Department of Psychiatry at Sussex University Medical School, where an MRI image of her brain showed significant change in activity during breathwork. “It is great that the scientific community is taking breathwork more seriously - an approach that has been used in Eastern traditions for millenia” says Samuel.

The course will incorporate various techniques, including breathwork, somatic awareness, and meditative practices, to provide a holistic approach to healing and personal growth. Participants will learn how to regulate their breath to reduce stress, release emotional blockages, and cultivate a greater sense of self-awareness and empowerment.

Testimonials from Samuel's clients showcase the transformative effects of breathwork. One client with ME shared, "I spontaneously started running and jumping over a log with my puppy after our session. Given my ME and how I usually feel, such activity is unheard of!" Another client, who had been facing bullying at work, spoke of confidently standing up to her boss, saying, "For the first time, I felt no fear at all and just saw her as a child having a tantrum. She no longer had any power over me. I couldn't believe it!"

Samuel's work is rooted in the belief that the breath is a gateway to profound transformation. By harnessing the power of breathwork, individuals can tap into their inner resources, find clarity in their purpose, and navigate life's challenges with resilience and grace. For those seeking to improve their well-being and live a more empowered life, conscious breathwork offers a simple yet effective practice that can be practiced daily. The upcoming course provides a guided journey for individuals to discover the transformative potential of their breath and unlock a path towards a more balanced and fulfilling life.