Tales of Sussex smugglers

“In the 18th and 19th centuries, Slindon Downs and woods were favourite haunts of smugglers. The land smugglers whose job was the disposal and distribution of contraband often ran a greater and more prolonged risk than sea smugglers and they had their own secret and sunken ways through the woods. The Downs provided a signalling base and signs flashed to the smugglers at sea hoping to land their contraband cargoes of lace, gin, brandy and tobacco. The excise men were often outwitted as the smugglers riding on horses and ponies knew the roads and pathways much better.

“Sussex historian Chris Hare will be talking about the history of smuggling in Slindon which was the scene of one of the most brutal episodes of the smuggling saga: the murder of Richard Hawkins at the Dog and Partridge pub in 1748. He will also describe smuggling incidents that took place at Arundel and Yapton, as well as the story of the Smuggling Miller of Highdown, John Olliver. Chris will be telling us why Sussex was regarded as a smuggling county and why the 'wicked trade’ withered away in a single generation. Chris will include a reading from Rudyard Kipling's A Smugglers Song and entertain us with a real song.”