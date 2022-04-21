Tangmere Military Aviation Museum reaches new heights as it celebrates 40th anniversary

Situated in what was once a Royal Air Force station, the museum was born out of a shared desire to honour the memory of Tangmere's significant military involvement from 1917 to 1970.

Run entirely by a team of knowledgeable and passionate volunteers, the popular attraction has been successful in doing just that.

The team behind the museum is made up of aviation and history enthusiasts - including those with personal military experience - and local residents wishing to give back to the community, all of whom are happy to offer their expertise to visitors.

Ed Smith (right) is a volunteer at the museum and former RAF squadron leader.

Ed Smith, volunteer at the museum and retired RAF squadron leader, said it is important to have a place like Tangmere Military Aviation Museum to honour its involvement in the wars and to 'remember the sacrifices that the armed forces made to defend the country'.

He said: "If we hadn’t had stations like Tangmere, with its fighting aircraft defending Southern Britain, then Hitler would’ve sent his army across, there’s no doubt about it."

Formally opened in 1982, its collections have grown to offer a wealth of information about the United Kingdom's aviation heritage, and the 'crucial' role that Tangmere played in the war effort.

Things to see here include a 'highly respected collection' of aircraft - both original and replica - the Battle of Britain collection, exhibitions on the history of Tangmere from 1917 to 1970 and, from April 2 to August 31, the Falklands Air War exhibit which marks the conflict's 40th anniversary.

The Battle of Britain collection. Picture by S Robards.

In the Battle of Britain Hall, you can find the remains of Sergeant Dennis Noble's Hurricane which was shot down in 1940, and read poems written by airmen during the conflict.

The Tangmere Hall tells the stories of aircrew who flew between Europe and the village during the war, and is home to equipment used during this time, as well as uniform and badges worn throughout Tangmere's history. There is also a display dedicated to the integral role that women played in the RAF.

Stationed in the Merston Hall is aircraft including the record-holding Donaldson's Meteor and Duke's Hunter, as well as a replica Spitfire and Hurricane, and three flight simulators.

Also on site is a memorial garden honouring those who gave their service, and a Second World War air raid shelter which was recovered from the airfield.

The memorial garden, honouring men and women who served in the air force.

Visitors of the museum range in age, backgrounds and interests - from veterans who served at Tangmere, to budding aviation enthusiasts.

Mr Smith added: "If we can encourage an interest in aviation amongst children who visit, then I think we’re really doing our work."

Still succeeding in its aim to keep Tangmere's military history alive, the museum is looking forward to celebrating its 40th birthday with an exhibition opening in September. This will cover the four decades since its opening which have made the attraction 'one of the best aviation museums in the country'.

The museum is open every day between February 1 and November 30, in Gamecock Terrace, Tangmere, PO20 2ES.

The air raid shelter.

Tickets cost £11 for adults and £4.50 for children between five and 16.

For more information, visit its website or call: 01243 790090.