Work has been completed during the closed period of November and January. There have been changes to the flightline and changes in the halls of the Museum.
For the first time since 2018, the Museum is planning for a Family Day in August.
The Tangmere Modellers show will take place on Sunday, May 4 and an Open Cockpits Day on Sunday, June 4. Some VIP's are expected as the Museum show off is latest creation - Supermarine Spitfire Mk IX cockpit. An earlier version of which had been passed to Goodwood. Now visitors will be able to sit in the cockpit of the museum’s own.
There are a number of anniversaries this coming year which will be commemorated by the Museum such as the 80th anniversary of the Dams Raid in May 1943 and the 70th anniversary of Neville Duke's record-breaking flight from Littlehampton to Bognor.