The tenth year of an annual charity golf match is set to take place in a village in East Sussex.

Eastbourne’s two largest taxi firms, Sussex Cars and 720 taxis will be holding their annual charity golf match at Willingdon Golf Club on Thursday August 1.

This will be its tenth year with 720 leading 5-4.

The trophy which was donated by Eastbourne Borough Council has been named the Craig Steadman trophy in memory of a Sussex Cars driver who sadly lost his battle with cancer at the age of 35.

Willingdon Golf Club. Picture: Contributed

The presentation of the trophy will be done by Willingdon Golf Club captain Brian Watkinson and Eastbourne MP Joshua Babarinde.

The event is being sponsored by Visick Cars, Anchor Insurance, Mango Insurance, A1 removals, French and Sons, Conduco South East Ltd, Plan Ahead and Sussex Footcare.