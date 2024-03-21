Terence Trent D’Arby (AKA Sananda Maitreya) to play East Sussex festival

Sananda Maitreya - formerly known as Terence Trent D’Arby (contributed pic)

Maitreya’s debut album Introducing The Hardline According To Terence Trent D’Arby – which featured the hit singles Sign Your Name, Wishing Well and If You Let Me Stay – spent nine weeks at number one and 45 weeks in the Top 40.

Maitreya is widely regarded as one of his generation’s most exciting live performers and will appear at Love Supreme on Saturday, July 6 for what will be his only UK show of 2024.

Sananda Maitreya said: “I've invested a lot in English culture and English culture has of course given me a tremendous amount of inspiration. There was the consideration that, until the UK scene was ready to fully acknowledge me and the reality that I have existed in since the mid 90s, that there was no point in me returning. But the time is right and I am happy to return and I'm excited about bringing my music and my new songs to a live audience. And I'm also excited about my new work The Pegasus Project: Pegasus & The Swan which will be released later on this year.”

Tickets start at £72 (day, weekend, camping, Supremium and glamping tickets are available) and are on sale now from www.lovesupremefestival.com.

Also on the bill for this summer’s Love Supreme, Europe’s largest outdoor jazz festival, are 2024 breakout star Olivia Dean, who will perform her first festival headline show on the Saturday night, and ten-time Grammy-winning Chaka Khan, who is touring in celebration of a milestone 50 years in music and headlines the Sunday night.

Love Supreme, which returns to Glynde Place in East Sussex from July 5-7, will also present the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award winner Dionne Warwick; 70 million-selling US funk outfit Kool & The Gang, who this year celebrate 60 years since they formed; powerhouse UK vocalist Joss Stone; Brazilian pianist, composer, and bandleader Sergio Mendes; British R&B star Mahalia; US psychedelic soul band Black Pumas; US rapper and producer Noname; and London-based Australian soul singer Jordan Rakei, whose new album is due out on Decca Records in 2024 ahead of a sold-out show at The Royal Albert Hall.

