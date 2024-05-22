Terry Quinney brings his Sound of Blue Note sextet to Eastbourne

Terry Quinney (pic by David Burgess)

Splash Point Jazz Club Eastbourne will host a tribute to some legendary jazz musicians on Wednesday, May 29 when tenor sax player Terry Quinney brings his Sound of Blue Note sextet to the club.

Club spokeswoman Annette Keen said: “The iconic Blue Note record label was a jazz institution of the 1950s and 60s, principally associated with the hard bop movement and home to some of the most influential musicians of the day. The music they recorded at the time has stood the test of time and still sounds exciting and fresh sixty years on. Horace Silver, Cannonball Adderley, Freddie Hubbard, Miles Davis, Kenny Dorham, Dexter Gordon – the artists who recorded on Blue Note are a who's who of the best in jazz from that period. Some would say of any period. As the 1960s progressed, Blue Note became a magnet for the best young jazz musicians of the day. Herbie Hancock, Wayne Shorter and Joe Henderson all signed to the label and produced albums that are now considered to be classics.

“Terry Quinney's band aim to recreate that excitement as they perform two sets packed with quintessential tunes from the heyday of Blue Note. They were classic jazz standards at the cutting edge of jazz in the 50s and 60s and they still sound modern and newly minted today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Andy Urquhart (trumpet) has the job of taking the solos made famous by the likes of Freddie Hubbard, Lee Morgan and Clifford Brown, plus other trumpet giants of the day. Phil Doyle (keys) will deliver tunes by pianist Horace Silver and Thelonius Monk, with Ben Taylor on double bass and Andy Chapman on drums. Special guest for the night will be the brilliant Andy Panayi (alto sax), completing the two sax and trumpet front line.”