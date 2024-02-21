The Abeto Guitar Duo play Bognor Regis date

The Abeto Guitar Duo (pic by Russell Dadson)

They will perform on Saturday, February 24 at 7.30pm at the Regis School of Music, 26 Sudley Road, Bognor Regis, PO21 1ER. Tickets will be available on the door or in advance on 01243 866462 or 01243 696762 or [email protected]. www.westsussexguitar.org

Spokeswoman Teresa Henley said: “The Abeto Guitar Duo was formed by Georgina Dadson and Matthew House whilst studying for their masters at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama. Since 2020 they have enjoyed performing across England and Wales including Cardiff Guitar Festival and as returning artists to the Dillington Guitar Festival.

"They recorded works commissioned by Chris Stell in the summer of 2023 and will be recording their debut album with Deux-Elles records this year.

“Georgina is passionate about teaching and the importance of musical education for gaining confidence, developing self-expression and assisting in other areas of learning.

"These beliefs have taken her into care homes, special educational needs schools and nurseries. She also works for Live Music Now which provides music performances in settings where music is less available.