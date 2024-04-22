The Alan Barnes & Dave Newton Quartet plays Steyning Jazz Club

Alan Barnes & Dave Newton (contributed pic)

Club spokesman Colin Jilks said: “Alan Barnes, on saxophone and clarinet, has enjoyed a flourishing career, initially with the Midnight Follies, then the Pasadena Roof Orchestra and later with Humphrey Lyttelton and John Dankworth. For over ten years he featured with the BBC Big Band and Radio Orchestra before pursuing his freelance career. He is a composer, arranger and broadcaster and tours extensively throughout America and Europe.

“Dave Newton is the pianist, composer, arranger and accompanist of choice with his unique style and sophisticated inventiveness. He has been voted Best Jazz Pianist in the British Jazz awards no fewer than six times and his music has been used widely in television and films. He performs regularly with Alan Barnes, a thriving musical association originally forged in the creative crucible of Leeds College of Music. They have continued playing duets and working together for more than 40 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“These multiple award-winning musicians cover a vast repertoire from Louis Armstrong to Chick Corea and play with an empathy that can only come with long experience. They have developed a telepathic sympathy which only playing together for many years can bring. The emphasis, as always, is on swinging, accessibility and interplay. We can expect a hugely entertaining programme of straight ahead jazz flawlessly played and interspersed with lots of anecdotes peppered with humour.”

Admission charges are £15 for non-members, £10 for members. Owing to audience numbers approaching hall capacity, tickets will now need to be pre-booked at www.WeGotTickets.com; enter Steyning in search box. For those unable to book online, team member Lindsay Buchanan will accept emails at lindsaybuchanan@hotmail.com or by phone 07855 693356.