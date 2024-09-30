The Arts Society Steyning October lecture

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

MONDAY 14TH OCTOBER 2024 10 - 12 am Behind the scenes at the National Gallery A talk by Siân Walters

In 2024 the National Gallery celebrates its 200th birthday. This talk looks at some of the nation’s best-loved paintings in a new light, revealing details which cannot be seen with the naked eye and discussing what goes on behind the scenes in the conservation, framing and scientific departments. Not only will this lecture give a greater understanding of art, but also how the National Gallery cares, presents and interprets it.

Siân Walters is an art historian and the director of Art History in Focus. She has been a lecturer at the National Gallery for over 20 years and taught their first online course, Stories of Art, in September 2020. She also lectures for The Wallace Collection, The Art Fund and many art societies and colleges throughout Europe and taught at Surrey University for many years.

Free to members, £10 donation for visitors