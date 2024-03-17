The Bash at Horsham Rugby Club!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Come and join us for The Bash at the Rugby Club and support my fundraising for Trek to Petra, November 2024 in aid of St Catherine's Hospice. The Hospice cares for local people at the end of their lives in Surrey and Sussex, and supports those closest to them.

The Trek to Petra will take us on an adventure following an ancient Bedouin migration route to Petra, experiencing some of the most spectacular natural scenery in Jordan along our journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We all have our personal reasons for taking part in this challenge, we've all known someone who has received amazing care from St Catherine's. We want to help St Catherine's Hospice to continue providing care for those facing end of life and support their loved ones.

Most Popular

Submitted article

We will be covering up to 10 miles a day over 5 consecutive days, trekking and scrambling over rocks, experiencing challenging terrain and narrow ledges on the way. We will be camping under the stars after an average of 6 hours each day of trekking.

Please support us and help the hospice be there for local people and those close to them when life comes full circle.