The Bash at Horsham Rugby Club!
Come and join us for The Bash at the Rugby Club and support my fundraising for Trek to Petra, November 2024 in aid of St Catherine's Hospice. The Hospice cares for local people at the end of their lives in Surrey and Sussex, and supports those closest to them.
The Trek to Petra will take us on an adventure following an ancient Bedouin migration route to Petra, experiencing some of the most spectacular natural scenery in Jordan along our journey.
We all have our personal reasons for taking part in this challenge, we've all known someone who has received amazing care from St Catherine's. We want to help St Catherine's Hospice to continue providing care for those facing end of life and support their loved ones.
We will be covering up to 10 miles a day over 5 consecutive days, trekking and scrambling over rocks, experiencing challenging terrain and narrow ledges on the way. We will be camping under the stars after an average of 6 hours each day of trekking.
Please support us and help the hospice be there for local people and those close to them when life comes full circle.
Fundraising page for donations: Justgiving - Monika-Kerr-168953801344