Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

The best places to go stargazing in Sussex

There a number of places across the county to go stargazing.

By Charlotte Harding
3 hours ago
Updated 24th Nov 2022, 10:32am

The best spots are away from light pollution from towns, cities and villages, while you’ll still be able to see the brightest stars and planets like Venus, Mars, and Jupiter, the best spots will be out of town.

In May 2016 the South Downs National Park became the world’s 13th International Dark Sky Reserve (IDSR), and there are a number of places you can go to stargaze.

All these sites are recommended by Go Stargazing, which gives advice on the best times to visit, and the South Downs National Park website.

HAVE YOU READ: Tips for beginners and the best places to see the stars

1. Stargazing in Sussex

Stargazing Picture: Unsplash

Photo: Unsplash

Photo Sales

2. Stargazing in Sussex

Devil's Dyke, Brighton, East Sussex. Devil's Dyke is a Dark Sky Discovery Site, an officially recognised place where anyone can stargaze.

Photo: JON RIGBY PHOTOGRAPHER 07850 900

Photo Sales

3. Stargazing in Sussex

Black Hill Car Park, Hatfield, Crowborough, East Sussex, is a Go Stargazing Site.

Photo: Google Street Maps

Photo Sales

4. Stargazing in Sussex

Iping Common, Midhurst, West Sussex is a Dark Sky Discovery Site. Sussex Wildlife Trust Car park is accessible to the public free of charge.

Photo: contrib

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
SussexMars