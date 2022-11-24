There a number of places across the county to go stargazing.

The best spots are away from light pollution from towns, cities and villages, while you’ll still be able to see the brightest stars and planets like Venus, Mars, and Jupiter, the best spots will be out of town.

In May 2016 the South Downs National Park became the world’s 13th International Dark Sky Reserve (IDSR), and there are a number of places you can go to stargaze.

All these sites are recommended by Go Stargazing, which gives advice on the best times to visit, and the South Downs National Park website.

Devil's Dyke, Brighton, East Sussex. Devil's Dyke is a Dark Sky Discovery Site, an officially recognised place where anyone can stargaze.

Black Hill Car Park, Hatfield, Crowborough, East Sussex, is a Go Stargazing Site.

Iping Common, Midhurst, West Sussex is a Dark Sky Discovery Site. Sussex Wildlife Trust Car park is accessible to the public free of charge.