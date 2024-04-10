The Bootleg Beatles take in Guildford on tour

Bootleg Beatles (contributed pic)

It all comes after a great 2023 for the band which included a three-week tour of Australia – plus all the excitement of The Beatles hitting number one again after all these years with their new single Now And Then, Plus the prospect of another seven years of consecutive 60th anniversary celebrations ahead of them as they look back on the Fab Four’s fab output through the 1960s.

“Australia was great,” says Steve White, the band’s Paul McCartney. “The crowds were just wonderful and so we had some really brilliant dates.

“We have been to so many places over the years. We even went to Mongolia, places which are quite remote but still The Beatles are massive. You're playing to people who might have a tough time speaking English but they still know all the words!”

Plus the new single – which of course The Bootleg Beatles had to master: “There was a lot of excitement around the single and maybe it just a little bit overriped it for me because I was expecting this amazing mix with absolutely everything in it but when it came out it was quite subdued and quite a melancholy sort of song.

"I really wasn't expecting that but I listened to it a few times and started to think ‘I really, really like this.’ It really started to grow on me and then of course we had to learn it and once you start taking it apart listening to it in that kind of detail. then you just think ‘Wow!’ Paul McCartney’s bassline is a little bit hidden in the mix but once you start learning that and trying to replicate it, it's just amazing.

"The chords are quite simple but the bassline is incredibly unsimple. It's all over the neck.

"It is brilliant and you can sense the little bits where Paul wanted the song to go in a certain way and John was sending it in another and in the end Paul had to fill in the blanks and make it the finished article. I just think it is fantastic.”

Beatles interest, of course, is always high but there's no doubt that the recent Get Back film plus the new single have added to things.

Plus of course there is the fascination of the remarkable journey that The Beatles themselves went on in such a relatively short space of time.

“You think of what they covered in that time and really it's just unheard of. Most bands first of all would take about two years to make an album, always refining every little bit but The Beatles were having to put it out quickly and it's a little bit warts and all on there and you can hear a few mistakes but that’s all part of the lovable charm. And then a band now would then take another two years to make the next album but with The Beatles it was full on and they would be making another album just a few months later.”

