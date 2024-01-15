The Circus of Horrors heads to Hastings

Spokesman Gally Gogo said: “Hot on the heels of The Circus of Horrors Phantasmagoria the Haunted Fairground comes a sensational new show Dr Haze's Cabaret Of Curiosities. This fangtastic new show is set to blow your mind with an amazing set, stellar lights, special effects and of course beautifully bizarre circus acts , a sinister story and the darkest of magic all performed to an original rock score. If Quentin Tarantino had directed Cirque Du Soleil you would be half way there. Whether a rock fan or theatre- goer, The Circus of Horrors has something for everyone. The 2024 production is the ultimate tribute to Dr Haze, the undead ringmaster and the creator of the Circus of Horrors who leaves behind a legacy of bizarre and daring entertainment. If ever there was a modern day greatest showman then surely Dr Haze would be right up amongst the front-runners. In fact, London’s Time Out once said ‘Barnum would be proud’ when describing Dr Haze and The Circus of Horrors. Hop on board a rock ‘n' roller coaster ride through a cabaret of curiosities featuring sword swallowers, hairculean aerialists hanging from their hair whilst suspended above the auditorium, whirlwind jugglers, twisted contortionists, voodoo acrobats, pickled people, hula hooping sideshow showgirls and lots more! This almighty cast has stormed into the finals of Britain's Got Talent and is now a West End and worldwide hit.”