The Crowborough Boundary Walk is open to everyone and takes approximately three hours to complete, after which walkers will have beaten the bounds. A map of the route will be provided. The start is on Eridge Field at Goldsmiths Recreation Ground, (next to the car park). This year, to allow walkers to spread out, there will be a staggered start between 9am and 10.30am. At the 3-mile point, all walkers will receive a chocolate bar to keep them energised to the end!

In line with Crowborough Town Council’s aspiration to minimise its impact on the environment, it will no longer be supplying water in plastic bottles to walkers for this event, so walkers are encouraged to bring along their own filled, reusable water bottle.

