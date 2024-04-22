The Elixir of Love plays at Hastings White Rock

Marcio da Silva (contributed pic)

Spokesman John Rycroft said: “Following her success with Opera South East's production of Carmen in April 2023, artistic director Eleanor Strutt returns to the south coast to set this production in Hastings in the early 1950s. The local council have decided to promote the town as a seaside resort, producing colourful leaflets and posters, all aimed at convincing potential holiday-makers that the town offers a glamorous alternative to what were still straitened post-war circumstances. The star of the advertising campaign is the wealthy and attractive Adina who loves being the centre of attention. She is pursued by two would-be suitors: the simple Nemorino and the cocky sergeant Belcore. When the spiv ‘Doctor’ Dulcamara visits the town with his miracle cures, Nemorino asks if he has an elixir of love. Ever the salesman, Dulcamara repurposes a bottle of cheap wine to the credulous Nemorino. But then, magically, the elixir of love seems to have its desired effect...

“Following Ken Roberts' retirement after last April's production of Carmen, Opera South East has appointed Marcio da Silva as its musical director and conductor. Marcio is well known to Hastings audiences having made a huge contribution to the musical life of the whole town, offering an impressive range of high-quality choral, orchestral and chamber music performances each year since his arrival in Hastings just over a decade ago. OSE are delighted that members of Sussex Concert Orchestra will continue their long association with the company.

