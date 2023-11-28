The Fairy Tale Fair will help you get festive in Worthing
A spokesman said: “We’re so pleased to be able to continue our fundraising efforts for them. We have now passed £30,000 raised for the hospice through these fairs which we are incredibly proud of. There is also a cafe/bar, free face painting & balloon modelling plus special guests including Sussex Ghostbusters and live choir. The event will be opened by Worthing Town Crier at 10.30am. https://www.thefairytalefair.co.uk/so-this-is-christmas-craft-fair/ Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/233296476367621
“Brought to you by The Fairy Tale Fair and the Northbrook Friends of St Barnabas fundraising group ‘So This is Christmas’ is a festive craft and design fair that will feature 65+ high quality craft and design stalls, plus cafe/ bar and special guests including The Sussex Ghostbusters. The fair is in aid of St Barnabas Hospice which is a local independent charitable hospice located in Worthing, Sussex.
“The event will be opened by Worthing Town Crier at 10.30am and we’ll have a performance from St Barnabas Hospices Community Choir in the afternoon. The Singing Chef will join us throughout the day and there will be free face painting and balloon modelling all day! St Barnabas House will also have stalls and a raffle as well.
“Our fair is a real community event, we welcome families and all ages to come along and enjoy the crafty creations and treats! The majority of our stall holders are local makers and we hope that you can come along to support and meet them and their wonderful creations. It is also a unique chance to purchase handmade, one off gifts that you certainly won’t find on the high street! The venue is fully wheelchair and buggy accessible. There are toilets within the venue. The venue is fully undercover. There is a car park which holds 70 cars, or surrounding on street parking is free.”