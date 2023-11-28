The Fairy Tale Fair returns to Worthing Charmandean on Sunday, December 3 for their So This is Christmas craft fair in aid of St Barnabas, 10.30am-3.30pm.

The Fairytale Tale - pic by Sam Pharoah

A spokesman said: “We’re so pleased to be able to continue our fundraising efforts for them. We have now passed £30,000 raised for the hospice through these fairs which we are incredibly proud of. There is also a cafe/bar, free face painting & balloon modelling plus special guests including Sussex Ghostbusters and live choir. The event will be opened by Worthing Town Crier at 10.30am. https://www.thefairytalefair.co.uk/so-this-is-christmas-craft-fair/ Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/233296476367621

“Brought to you by The Fairy Tale Fair and the Northbrook Friends of St Barnabas fundraising group ‘So This is Christmas’ is a festive craft and design fair that will feature 65+ high quality craft and design stalls, plus cafe/ bar and special guests including The Sussex Ghostbusters. The fair is in aid of St Barnabas Hospice which is a local independent charitable hospice located in Worthing, Sussex.

“The event will be opened by Worthing Town Crier at 10.30am and we’ll have a performance from St Barnabas Hospices Community Choir in the afternoon. The Singing Chef will join us throughout the day and there will be free face painting and balloon modelling all day! St Barnabas House will also have stalls and a raffle as well.