The Fairy Tale Fair brings its popular So This is Christmas festive handmade, craft and vintage fair to Worthing once again for December 2022, raising money for St Barnabas House hospice.

The fair, run in conjunction with Northbrook Friends of St Barnabas Fundraising Group, will be held at The Charmandean Centre, in Forest Road, Worthing, on Sunday, December 4, from 10.30am to 3.30pm.

Claire Montgomery, a local artist who created the independent fairs in 2012 in Patcham, said: "After the great success of previous fairs for St Barnabas, we can’t wait to return to Worthing for our biggest fair of the year and this fair will take our total raised for St Barnabas to over £30,000!"

The first So This is Christmas fair in Worthing was in 2015 and since then, it has continued to grow year on year. There will be 70 stalls this year, as well as face painting, homemade bakes, a visit from Santa, live performers, choir and lots of extras to explore.

Claire added: "The fairs are the perfect opportunity to get handmade and one-off items, and avoid the stress and queues of the high street. As well as St Barnabas House hospice, who the fair is in aid of, you’ll also be supporting the talented designers and makers. Many of these makers are local and waiting to sell their beautiful creations to you."