The Family Fun Sessions return on Wednesday 30 October!

At the next Family Fun Sessions, for families of children and young people with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND), held at The King’s Church, families can expect the ever-popular inflatable disco dome to return, as well as Trainmaster Sussex with their never-ending train track!

Julie Alison McDonald will also be returning to share one of her books, and there will be plenty of other activities and crafts to get involved with, including sand art with Burgess Hill Youth! Reaching Families, West Sussex County Council (WSCC) Early Help, and West Sussex Libraries will all be available to offer information and support to families. The sessions will run at 10-11.30am and 12.30-2pm, and are free to attend but spaces must be booked in advance. The sessions are aimed at ages 3-18, with priority given to those living in Burgess Hill and the surrounding villages. To book visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/burgesshilltowncouncil or contact the Help Point on 01444 247726 or visit in person at 96 Church Walk, from 30 September. Please note under 16’s must be accompanied by a parent or carer at all times. Anyone over 16 who is able to attend the event space without the need of parent or carer support may do so, but a responsible adult must remain onsite for the duration of the event. We are unfortunately unable to provide any individuals with independent support at the event. For further information visit www.burgesshill.gov.uk/family-fun-sessions/ These sessions have been kindly sponsored by Central Sussex Rotary, Burgess Hill & District Rotary and Burgess Hill District Lions, they said