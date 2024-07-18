The Floral Fringe Fair at Loxwood Meadow, Loxwood, August 31 and September 1
A fun fusion of a fair and mini-festival with over one hundred stalls of vintage, plants, makers, artists, wellness, good food, coffee, gin, beer, Pimms and mocktails all in a beautiful setting of a magical fairylight-lit woodland and idyllic English meadow.
Forest bathing. Classic cars. Rides in a vintage car.
Display by The Retro Caravan Club. Delicious street food stalls.
Singing, dancing and music all weekend.
Weekend tickets available as well as day tickets online at a reduced price from our website www.floralfringefair.co.uk as well as on the gate at full price (Adults £10 online £12 on the gate)
Dogs welcome on leads.
Dressing up in vintage/Steampunk or just something colourful and happy warmly welcomed!
