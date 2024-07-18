The Floral Fringe Fair at Loxwood Meadow, Loxwood, August 31 and September 1

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A quirky and different fusion of a fair and mini-festival held in a magical woodland and meadow with something for everyone! Located on the border between Sussex and Surrey, between Billingshurst and Alfold.

A fun fusion of a fair and mini-festival with over one hundred stalls of vintage, plants, makers, artists, wellness, good food, coffee, gin, beer, Pimms and mocktails all in a beautiful setting of a magical fairylight-lit woodland and idyllic English meadow.

Forest bathing. Classic cars. Rides in a vintage car.

Display by The Retro Caravan Club. Delicious street food stalls.

Dressing in vintage style is very popular at Floral Fringe Fair.

Singing, dancing and music all weekend.

Weekend tickets available as well as day tickets online at a reduced price from our website www.floralfringefair.co.uk as well as on the gate at full price (Adults £10 online £12 on the gate)

Dogs welcome on leads.

Dressing up in vintage/Steampunk or just something colourful and happy warmly welcomed!