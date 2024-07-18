The Floral Fringe Fair at Loxwood Meadow, Loxwood, August 31 and September 1

By Jean Jackman
Contributor
Published 18th Jul 2024, 10:58 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A quirky and different fusion of a fair and mini-festival held in a magical woodland and meadow with something for everyone! Located on the border between Sussex and Surrey, between Billingshurst and Alfold.

A fun fusion of a fair and mini-festival with over one hundred stalls of vintage, plants, makers, artists, wellness, good food, coffee, gin, beer, Pimms and mocktails all in a beautiful setting of a magical fairylight-lit woodland and idyllic English meadow.

Forest bathing. Classic cars. Rides in a vintage car.

Display by The Retro Caravan Club. Delicious street food stalls.

Dressing in vintage style is very popular at Floral Fringe Fair.Dressing in vintage style is very popular at Floral Fringe Fair.
Dressing in vintage style is very popular at Floral Fringe Fair.

Singing, dancing and music all weekend.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Weekend tickets available as well as day tickets online at a reduced price from our website www.floralfringefair.co.uk as well as on the gate at full price (Adults £10 online £12 on the gate)

Dogs welcome on leads.

Dressing up in vintage/Steampunk or just something colourful and happy warmly welcomed!

Related topics:LoxwoodBillingshurstSurreySussexAlfold

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice