The Gallivant Camber Sands collaborates with Richie Norton for a wellbeing reset

The Gallivant Camber Sands invite guests to join holistic performance and mindset coach Richie Norton for a day retreat intended to offer a full wellbeing reset.

Following the success of their first collaborative retreat earlier this year, September will see boutique adults-only staycation destination, The Gallivant Camber Sands invite guests to join holistic performance and mindset coach Richie Norton for a day retreat intended to offer a full wellbeing reset.

Arriving at The Gallivant mid-morning on Saturday 28 September 2024, retreat guests will be welcomed with nourishing refreshments before taking part in a 90-minute workshop in The Open Space, The Gallivant’s dedicated onsite wellbeing studio.

During this session, Richie will guide guests through an uplifting sequence incorporating movement and breathwork techniques to stimulate and awaken the senses. This energising morning will be followed by a community-style lunch and featuring a menu of fresh, seasonal and locally sourced ingredients.

Richie Norton

During the afternoon, guests can select from an invigorating cold water sea swim or coastal walk along the expansive Camber Sands or book in for a discounted spa treatment at The Gallivant’s Bamford Cabin.

For those who wish to stay and enjoy the peace of The Gallivant’s coastal surroundings a little longer, The Gallivant is offering a discounted nightly rate for retreat guests.

The Gallivant’s Day Retreat with Richie Norton costs £122.63 per guest and includes morning refreshments, 1x 90-minute hosted workshop with Richie, community lunch, afternoon snacks. Retreat guests are also able to book in for Bamford spa treatments and overnight stays at The Gallivant at a discounted rate for this weekend. Rates at The Gallivant start from £165 per room per night based on two guests sharing.