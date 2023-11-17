BREAKING

The Grand Christmas Weekend Market at the Observer Building, Hastings

Streetwise Events next event at the Observer Building, 53 Cambridge Road Hastings is on December 9-10th, with over 45 local small businesses and Makers, each day.
By Niki VonEhren-EdwardsContributor
Published 17th Nov 2023, 10:50 GMT
Updated 17th Nov 2023, 10:51 GMT
Where else will you find so many stalls under one roof, in Hastings. Remember to put the date in your diary. Where else will you find that special something for your friends and loved ones.

'Grand Christmas Weekend Market' at The Observer Building, Hastings on Sat/Sun December 9th/10th.

We have over 45 stalls to tempt you, including Food, Drink, Art & Crafts, Massage Tasters, Tarot reading, Clothing,

    The 'Grand Christmas Weekend Market on December 9-10th at the Observer Building, HastingsThe 'Grand Christmas Weekend Market on December 9-10th at the Observer Building, Hastings
    Homewares, Jewellery, Toiletries, Textiles, Hair Accessories, Gifts, Face Painting, Pauline Quirk Academy, Stationary, and so much more...

    Come along and support 'The Art Shack' at their stall

    Streetwise Events are also running a Raffle in aid of 'Warming Up the Homeless'

    Doors open 11am - 4pm each day

    Free Entry

    Wheelchair/Disabled Access

    Dog Friendly

