The Grand Christmas Weekend Market at the Observer Building, Hastings

Streetwise Events next event at the Observer Building, 53 Cambridge Road Hastings is on December 9-10th, with over 45 local small businesses and Makers, each day.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Where else will you find so many stalls under one roof, in Hastings. Remember to put the date in your diary. Where else will you find that special something for your friends and loved ones.

'Grand Christmas Weekend Market' at The Observer Building, Hastings on Sat/Sun December 9th/10th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We have over 45 stalls to tempt you, including Food, Drink, Art & Crafts, Massage Tasters, Tarot reading, Clothing,

Most Popular

The 'Grand Christmas Weekend Market on December 9-10th at the Observer Building, Hastings

Homewares, Jewellery, Toiletries, Textiles, Hair Accessories, Gifts, Face Painting, Pauline Quirk Academy, Stationary, and so much more...

Come along and support 'The Art Shack' at their stall

Streetwise Events are also running a Raffle in aid of 'Warming Up the Homeless'

Doors open 11am - 4pm each day

Free Entry

Wheelchair/Disabled Access