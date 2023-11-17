The Grand Christmas Weekend Market at the Observer Building, Hastings
Where else will you find so many stalls under one roof, in Hastings. Remember to put the date in your diary. Where else will you find that special something for your friends and loved ones.
'Grand Christmas Weekend Market' at The Observer Building, Hastings on Sat/Sun December 9th/10th.
We have over 45 stalls to tempt you, including Food, Drink, Art & Crafts, Massage Tasters, Tarot reading, Clothing,
Homewares, Jewellery, Toiletries, Textiles, Hair Accessories, Gifts, Face Painting, Pauline Quirk Academy, Stationary, and so much more...
Come along and support 'The Art Shack' at their stall
Streetwise Events are also running a Raffle in aid of 'Warming Up the Homeless'
Doors open 11am - 4pm each day
Free Entry
Wheelchair/Disabled Access
Dog Friendly