Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The line-up includes foodie talks, live music throughout the day and the chance to take part in a sausage-scoffing or chilli-eating ‘Man v Food’ contest on the Challenge Stage.

The chefs on the Demo Stage will be accompanied by the High Sherriff of West Sussex, James Whitmore, to judge the Great British Cake Off, where amateur bakers can compete head to head to be crowned the winner. For entry details visit: www.greatbritishfoodfestival.com

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The weekend includes plenty of family entertainment too, from have-a-go cookery lessons and circus skills, to a bouncy castle and rides.

Most Popular

The Great British Food Festival comes to Haywards Heath

Nick Maycock, on the organising team, said: “We've been keen to add a venue in Sussex to our calendar and Borde Hill ticks all the boxes. We can't wait to see the people of Sussex and surrounding towns come out and have a good time with us.”