The Holdovers among the New Park films this week

The Holdovers (contributed pic)

Forced to remain behind over the holiday break to chaperone a handful of pupils, a curmudgeonly classics Professor (Paul Giamatti) forms an unexpected bond with a troubled pupil and the school cook in this smart, funny and heart-warming tale set in a Massachusetts Prep School in the 1970s. Not to be missed.

In The End We Start From, Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) delivers another outstanding, performance as a resilient mother battling to survive with her newborn following an environmental disaster which has left London submerged in flood waters. In this post-apocalyptic tale of courage and endurance, Comer is joined by a powerful cast which includes Benedict Cumberbatch, Gina McKee and Mark Strong.

In another tale of survival, this time in the immediate aftermath of World War Two, Shadow of Fire examines the desperate lives of a war orphan, a soldier and a young woman thrown together to form an unlikely makeshift family in the burnt-out ruins of Tokyo. Part of the Japan Foundation’s Touring Programme, and awarded the Best Asian Film gong at the Venice Film Festival, this haunting film powerfully demonstrates the emotional cost of war

With fascinating anecdotes and previously unseen footage, the documentary Werner Herzog: Radical Dreamer is a treat for fans.