The importance of water in our gardens: The National Garden Scheme in West Sussex

From natural swimming ponds and stately rills to barrel ponds and water gardens in Belfast sinks, the variety of water in our gardens is inspiring. While water features provide fabulous depths to garden design, it also supports a wide variety of water loving plants and attracts wildlife too.

• According to research there’s a greater acreage of gardens than nature reserves in England, that’s why in a changing climate our gardens are SO important.• There are 23 million gardens in the UK, and each one, whatever their size, can play a part in reversing biodiversity loss.• The parts of your garden which feature water support more life per area than any other habitat.• Whether you have a balcony, a window box, an urban patch or an acre or more, start thinking of it as an eco-system in its own right and a steppingstone in connecting habitats to create wildlife corridors.

With so many of our West Sussex NGS gardens showcasing water in its myriad forms here are just a few opening in May and early June, to inspire you.

The beautiful parkland, meadows and woodland are a must to see. Formal gardens by Harold Peto featuring 20 interlinking ponds, impressive water garden known as The White Sea. Large Horsham stone terraces and lawns look out onto clipped yew hedging and specimen trees. One of the finest views of the South Downs, Chanctonbury Ring and Lancing Chapel. Turf labyrinth and organic vegetable garden. Cash only on the day. The garden has been featured in The English Garden (2015) and Period Living (2019) magazines and the Hampton Court Silver Gilt 2012 garden was recreated in an area of the garden.

Sedgwick Park House Sedgwick Park Horsham, Sussex RH13 6QQ Is open for the National Garden Scheme on Tuesday 7th May and Sunday 19th May (12pm – 5pm). Admission £6, children free. Pre-book on the NGS website https://ngs.org.uk or pay on the day (cash only). Tea, coffee and biscuits (in aid of Blooodwise Cancer, cash only)

Peelers Retreat Arundel

This inspirational space is a delight, with plenty of areas to sit and relax, enjoying delicious teas. Interlocking beds packed with year-round colour and scent, shaded by specimen trees, inventive water feature and rill, raised fish pond and a working Victorian fireplace.

Peelers Retreat 70 Ford Road Arundel BN18 9EX

is open on the following dates (2pm-5pm)

Sat 4, Tue 7, Sat 25, Tue 28 May,

Sat 8, Tue 18, Sat 22 June,

Tue 2, Sat 6 July,

Tue 20, Sat 24 Aug,

Tue 3, Sat 7, Sat 21 Sept,

Sat 5 Oct.

Admission £5, children free. Book online or pay on the day. Home-made teas.

Visits also by arrangement from April to October for groups of up to 24.

Fittleworth House, Pulborough

Fittleworth House was built around 1720 from locally quarried stone as a home for the squire of the village. Currently the house (not open) is a full-time home and has been in the same family ownership for over fifty years. Its front is covered in a long-established Wisteria fronted by mixed flower beds. The three-acre garden contains both formal and informal areas with much emphasis on wildlife and habitat creation. Most of the garden sits on a gentle eastward facing slope which is manageable for wheelchairs and pushchairs. The croquet lawn in front of the house is bordered on its southern edge by a magnificent Cedar of Lebanon and its northern edge by an imposing Holm Oak, both very tall and grand for their type and both planted around the 1740s. Near the Cedar sits a natural looking stream, built using locally quarried stone and planted with many shade and moisture loving plants. The garden then gently slopes down to the fountain garden with its mixed flower borders, topiary and globe fountain with an established Yew hedge as backdrop. An archway through the hedge then leads to a fully productive half acre walled garden and a romantic Apple tunnel. The vegetable beds are used to grow a wide range of fruit and vegetables for the house and staff. The long borders down the middle of the walled garden are planted each year with a mixture of beautiful Dahlias, annuals and vegetables for decorative effect. Just to the side of the walled garden is a smaller walled area where a large glasshouse and the potting sheds can be found. There is also a Spring garden and wildlife pond, large Rhododendrons and Camellias. The father and son garden team will be on hand to answer any questions.

Fittleworth House Bedham Lane Fittleworth Pulborough, West Sussex RH20 1JH is open on the following dates;

Wed 1st, 8th, 15th May (2pm-5pm)

Wed 12th, 19th June (2pm-5pm)

Wed 10th, 17th, 24th July (2pm-5pm)

Wed 7th August (2pm-5pm)

Admission £5, children free. Light refreshments. Visit the National Garden Scheme website to book online or pay on the day.

Visits also by arrangement 22 Apr to 23 Aug for groups of 8 to 40. Weekdays only.

Cookscroft, Chichester

A garden for all seasons which delights the visitor. Started in 1988, it features cottage, woodland and Japanese style gardens, water features and borders of perennials with a particular emphasis on southern hemisphere plants. Unusual plants for the plantsman to enjoy, many grown from seed. The differing styles of the garden flow together making it easy to wander anywhere.

Wheelchair access over grass, bark paths and unfenced ponds.

Cookscroft Bookers Lane, Earnley, Chichester PO20 7JG opens for the National Garden Scheme Sat 11th May 11am - 4pm Evening opening Sat 6th July 4pm - 8pm. Admission £5, children free. or pay on the day. Light refreshments (May). Wine & cheese (July).

Refreshments in aid of St Wilfrid's Hospice.

Visits also by arrangement 2nd Jan to 31st Dec for groups of up to 30.

Hammerwood House, Midhurst

A 5-acre south facing garden with lots of mature shrubs including camellias, rhododendrons and azaleas. The old yew and beech hedges give a certain amount of formality to this traditional English garden. There is an arboretum with a variety of flowering and fruit trees and a stroll across the field takes you to the wild water gardens. For the more energetic there is a woodland walk. Tea on the terrace is a must, surrounded by tulips and iris and looking out to the beautiful view of the South Downs.

Partial wheelchair access as garden is set on a slope.

Hammerwood House Iping, Midhurst GU29 0PF is open for the National Garden Scheme Sun 12 May 1pm – 5pm. Admission £6, children free. Book online or pay on the day. Home-made teas

Meadow Farm, Pulborough

This wonderful 2-acre garden (approx.) garden has been designed and planted by the current owners, from scratch, over the last 16 years. There is a formal pond, a green and white shady garden and colour themed beds including double borders. A pleached hornbeam avenue stretches out towards the Sussex countryside. A walled garden provides fruit, cut flowers and vegetables. There is also an orchard with a hazelnut walk, a new wildlife swimming pond, a bog garden and gravel garden.

Unfortunately, there is no wheelchair access due to gravel drive, paths and uneven ground.

Meadow Farm Blackgate Lane Pulborough, Sussex RH20 1DF is open for the National Garden Scheme on Sat 18 May (2.30 – 5.30). Admission £5, children free. Home-made teas. Book online or pay on the day. Visits also by arrangement from May to 4 October for groups of between 5 and 25.

54 Elmleigh Midhurst

54 Elmleigh is an award winning garden located in the market town of Midhurst nestling in the South Downs National Park. The house and garden were built into the grounds of the former Elmleigh House. There are many attractions, including 120 year old black pines, a large collection of tree lilies, a wildlife pond, frogs, bird boxes, a competition for children and plenty of shady corners to relax and enjoy the garden on a hot summers' day. The garden is always changing with new plantings, designs and colour round every corner.

Plants for sale, and seeds and cuttings are available on request. Please bring a picnic to enjoy in the tranquil garden, plenty of seating and tables, or enjoy home-made cakes and refreshments. Not suitable for large electric buggies.

54 Elmleigh Midhurst West Sussex GU29 9HA is open for the National Garden Scheme Sat 25th, Sun 26th. Mon 27th May (11am - 5pm). Admission £4, children free. Book online or pay on the day. Home-made cakes, cream teas and home-made elderflower cordial. Visits also by arrangement 30 Apr to 30 Sept for groups of 10 to 20.

Bumble Farm Loxwood

Delightful large country garden. Passionately and imaginatively created by enthusiastic owner over the past 20 yrs. An interesting garden with a series of circular lawns surrounded by borders, full of mass drift, repeat planting of harmonious perennials, roses, shrubs, and more. A newly developed white garden, wisteria pergola, kitchen and cutting garden, fountains and various seating areas.

Bumble Farm Drungewick Lane Loxwood Billingshurst RH14 0RS Is open for the National Garden Scheme on Friday 31st May, Saturday Sat 1st June, Saturday 15th June and Sunday 16th June (12pm – 5pm). Admission £6, children free. Book online or pay on the day. Home-made teas.

The Old Vicarage, Washington

Gardens of 3½ acres set around 1832 Regency house (not open). The front is formally laid out with topiary, wide lawn, mixed border and contemporary water sculpture. The rear features new and mature trees from C19, herbaceous borders, water garden and stunning uninterrupted views of the North Downs. The Japanese garden with waterfall and pond leads to a large copse, stream, treehouse and stumpery.

The Old Vicarage The Street Washington, West Sussex RH20 4AS is open for the National Garden Scheme every Thursday to 10th October 2024 (10am-5pm) Admission £7, children free. Pre-book online. Also open Mon 27th May, Sun 30th June, Mon 26th August and by arrangement, see NGS website for details. Self-service light refreshments, Picnics Welcome.

The garden at Foxwood Barn was developed from a green field site five years ago. This almost two acre garden has been developed into different areas and features a wildlife pond, a rose and gravel garden, patio areas and a dry riverbed. There are herbaceous borders, wildflower areas and a small orchard and kitchen garden. There is a separate picnic area adjacent to a paddock with donkeys and ponies.

The garden at Foxwood Barn Foxwood Barn Fontwell Arundel BN18 0SR is open for the National Garden Scheme Saturday 1sr and Sunday 2nd June (2pm-5pm). Admission £6, children free. Book online or pay on the day. Home-made teas.

Visits also by arrangement June to Aug for groups of 10 to 30. Afternoon or evening visits.

Bignor Park Pulborough

11 acres of peaceful garden to explore with magnificent views of the South Downs. Interesting trees, shrubs, wildflower areas with swathes of daffodils in spring. The walled flower garden has been replanted with herbaceous borders. Temple, Greek loggia, Zen pond and unusual sculptures.

The gardens at Bignor Park Pulborough RH20 1HG are open for the National Garden Scheme Tuesday 9th Apr, Tuesday 4th June, Tue 3rd September (2-5). Admission £5, children free. Book online at or pay on the day. Home-made teas.

Rymans Apuldram

Walled and other gardens surrounding C15 stone house (not open); bulbs, flowering shrubs, roses, ponds, and potager. Many unusual and rare trees and shrubs. In late spring the wisterias are spectacular. Hybrid musk roses fill the walled garden in June and in late summer the garden is filled with dahlias, sedums, late roses, sages and Japanese anemones.

Rymans Appledram Lane South Apuldram Chichester PO20 7EG opens for the National Garden Scheme on Sat 13, Sun 14 Apr, Sun 23 June, Sun 15 Sept (2-5). Admission £6, children free. Book online or pay on the day. Home-made teas at St Mary's Church, Apuldram. Refreshments in aid of St Mary's Church, Apuldram.

Visits also by arrangement 1 Apr to 3 Oct for groups of 10 to 30.

To learn more about the National Garden Scheme, discover your perfect garden or find out how to open your own garden, visit ngs.org.uk, download the National Garden Scheme app or purchase the National Garden Scheme’s Garden Visitor’s Handbook, which is published annually and available via ngs.org.uk/shop and at all good book retailers.