The Ivy is one of the most sought-after brasserie brands and excitement has been building ever since it was announced that a branch would be opening in East Street, Chichester.

It is occupying the former TopShop premises.

The brasserie chain has now announced it will be opening its doors on Tuesday, June 21, with reservations going live from the end of May.

The Ivy in East Street, Chichester, West Sussex

Overseeing the restaurant will be general manager Barnaby Harris-Reid whilst head chef Arnold Ivey will be overseeing the kitchen brigade.The critically-acclaimed Martin Brudnizki Design Studio has consulted on the brasserie’s interiors, as with The Ivy Collection’s sister sites. Notable features include colourful artwork inspired by the local area and floral designs curated by Art Consultant Adam Ellis, marble flooring, soft furnishings and pendant lighting – all creating a stylish, yet laid-back environment for all-day dining and cocktails. The brasserie will also house a luxurious private dining room allowing up to 18 guests to enjoy more intimate events and occasions with a personal touch.Barnaby Harris-Reid, general manager at The Ivy Chichester Brasserie, said: “We are thrilled to be bringing The Ivy Collection to Chichester. The city is internationally renowned for its historic cathedral, culture and beautiful scenery, and the team and I are excited to welcome residents and visitors of Chichester this June once we open our doors.”