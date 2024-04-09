The Kaiser Chiefs play Eastbourne date

He explains: “Being in a band for over 20 years isn’t as easy as we make it look. Sometimes any one of us could feel like we don’t want to do it anymore. There aren’t many of us bands left from the early 2000s and that’s probably at times because it doesn’t seem worth it. But if your favourite toy is broken you don’t throw it away. You fix it. The real success is being able to make an Easy Eighth Album.”

A spokesman said: “Produced by Amir Amor (Rudimental), Kaiser Chiefs’ Easy Eighth Album sees the band return with a fresh and bold new sound. From the Nile Rodgers co-write of previous single Feeling Alright to the frantic Beautiful Girl, horn-laden Kaiser Chiefs throwback Job Centre Shuffle and joyous punch in the gut that is Jealousy, these ten tracks are a true statement of intent from a band that continues to deliver the goods again and again. The album arrives off the back of roaring success with previous releases Jealousy and How 2 Dance as well as a big UK arena headline tour at the end of last year. Where 2019’s Duck straddled the tide between Northern Soul euphoria and early 00s antithesis, 2024 will see Kaiser Chiefs stepping into a renewed spotlight; a hook-heightened universe in which Ricky Wilson, Andrew ‘Whitey’ White (guitar), Simon Rix (bass), keyboardist Peanut and Vijay Mistry on drums come together to once again create what they craft best; breakthrough belters for the world’s dancefloor. Off the back of their late-2023 UK arena tour, Kaiser Chiefs are changing things up and will return with a run of headline shows in April, including outdoor dates, as well as two special London shows at Troxy & Flippers Roller Boogie Palace.”