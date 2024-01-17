The King’s Singers open Horsham Music Circle spring series

The Kings Singers (pic by Frances Marshall)

Spokeswoman Jill Elsworthy said: “One of the most successful vocal sextets on the planet, this world-renowned group has represented the gold standard in a cappella singing on the world's greatest stages for over 50 years.”

“Renowned for their unrivalled technique, versatility and skill in performance, and for their consummate musicianship they are known and loved around the world and appear regularly in major cities, festivals and venues across Europe, North America, Asia and Australasia. They also work with orchestras, recently including the NDR Radiophilharmonie and the Royal Scottish National Orchestra. Their extensive discography has led to numerous awards including two Grammy Awards, an Emmy Award and a place in Gramophone magazine's inaugural Hall of Fame. This commitment to creating a new repertoire has always been central to the group, with over 200 commissioned works by many leading composers of the 20th and 21st centuries. They also lead educational workshops and residential courses across the world.

“What has always distinguished the group is their comfort in an unprecedented range of styles and genres, pushing the boundaries of their repertoire while at the same time honouring their origins in the British choral tradition. Another key to the group's success has been their ability to evolve and innovate over many years – and through 28 individual members – while always retaining this special sound and musical integrity. Made up of two counter-tenors, a tenor, two baritones and a bass, the group has maintained this line up ever since they were formed. Today’s members are Patrick Dunachie and Edward Button, countertenors, Julian Gregory, tenor, Christopher Bruerton and Nick Ashby, baritones and Jonathan Howard, bass.”