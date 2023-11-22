The launch of Share the Love 500 in Eastbourne

The Matthew 25 Mission is a local charity which helps meet the physical, emotional and social needs of vulnerable and marginalised people in Eastbourne. We are launching Share the Love 500 at Gather Space in The Beacon Centre, Eastbourne, on Wednesday 29th November & Thursday 30th November.

Please come and join us for coffee and a chat to find out more about what we do. We will be offering activities for all ages, for more information follow us on our social media for updates!

We would like to introduce you to The Matthew 25 Mission charity and extend an invitation to join us for the launch of our upcoming fundraising campaign, Share the Love 500.

We dedicate ourselves to help support vulnerable and marginalised communities in Eastbourne. With kindness and compassion, we tackle physical, emotional, and social needs.

Come and visit our team!

The Matthew 25 Mission receives no official funding and in order to secure the future of the Mission and to continue to help these people we need to put our funding on a more secure footing.

We are therefore launching an appeal in the hope that 500 local people or businesses will sign up to donate £28 a month (with Gift Aid). This is equivalent to the cost of a large takeaway for two once a month or two takeaway coffees once a week for a month or a 91p bar of chocolate per day for a month. You could join together with another family or family member to help share the cost and help our community.

Your regular donations would give the Matthew 25 Mission sufficient money to enable it to continue helping guests for one year. We help people struggling with multiple complex needs, including but not limited to homelessness, domestic violence, care leavers, substance abuse, mental health, relationship breakdown and more.

To launch Share the Love 500, we are hosting an event on 29th & 30th November. We will be offering activities for all ages, including art and gardening sessions. Come down and visit us to find out more about what our team do. For updates, please follow our social media. To donate, please follow the links on our website. We look forward to meeting you!

Facebook: facebook.com/thematthew25mission

Instagram: @thematthew25mission