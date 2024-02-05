The Men who Made Menswear: talk at the Capitol Theatre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

From Beau Brummell to Tommy Nutter this lecture tells the story of men’s tailoring over the past 200 years told through the lives of the men who commissioned, created, and wore it. Tailors shirt makers hatters and other craftspeople in London’s west end especially around Savile Row & Jermyn Street have shaped the way men dress since the Regency.

How did men such as Beau Brummell, The Duke of Windsor, Tommy Nutter, Montague Burton, Alexander McQueen and John Stephen create their signature looks, which influenced the men’s fashion? This lecture also looks at the wider cultural shifts since the early 19th century to the present day and how they affected the way that men present themselves.

Russell Nash tells this fascinating tale of the secrets of Saville Row and Jermyn Street. He trained and worked as an actor, writer, puppeteer and theatre maker for 15 years. He also spent time as a journalist, jewellery business owner and writer. In 2015, he qualified a London Blue Badge Tourist Guide. Around this time, he rekindled his love of art and art history. He now regularly guides the major art galleries and museums in London including the National Gallery, National Portrait Gallery, Tates Modern & Britain and the British Museum. He has delivered lectures for institutes and museums as well as numerous U3A groups and other societies.