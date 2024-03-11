The Pig - Hastings FSN Charity Easter Family Event -The Madhatter’s Tea Party!

The Pig in Hastings is holding a fund raiser for Local Charity FSN. Organised by Bliss Music and The Pig’s sous chef Karen! An affordable Easter Family event; The Madhatter’s Tea Party! Sat 30th March 12pm-5pm !
By Kirsty WingfieldContributor
Published 11th Mar 2024, 08:01 GMT
Updated 11th Mar 2024, 08:08 GMT
This Easter holidays come on down to The Pig to celebrate with Alice and Friends at the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party in aid of FSN!

Sit down to a delicious finger food buffet with appearances from your favourite characters. Tea/coffee and juice will also be served.

Take part in family Easter activities and Alice in Wonderland games, or take some silly photos in our Photo Booth with Alice dress up items.

    Try your luck and help support a great cause in the raffle of locally donated prizes in aid of FSN, a charity that aims to provide effective and professional caring action without discrimination for children and young people suffering the effects of poverty, disadvantage, neglect and abuse in Hastings, St Leonard’s, Rother and Wealden.

    Other stalls available at a small additional charge include facepainting, craft making and tombola.

    Sittings are around 2 hours but guests are welcome to stay to enjoy the activities throughout the day, full bar and menu will be available for those hungry and thirsty adults, including Kirsty's signature cocktail!

    There will also be a costume competition! Prizes given for best dressed adult and best dressed child for both sittings so dig out your fancy dress!

    If you can't make the event but would like to make a donation you can buy a donation ticket and choose a custom amount. For more information about the charity please visit:https://www.fsncharity.co.uk/about-us

    Get Tickets here : The MadHatter’s Tea Party @ The Pig Ticket Link

    Facebook Event: The Madhatter’s Tea Party @ The Pig

    Orginised by - Bliss Music

    Please contact Bliss Music if you would like to donate a raffle prize!

