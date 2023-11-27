The Rotary Club of Shoreham and Southwick- Christmas Arts and Craft Fair
This event will continue the Rotary tradition started in 2016 of bringing high quality arts and crafts to the Shoreham community and supporting the art and craft opportunities already provided by the Adur Art Collective and The Shoreham Gallery.
There will be over forty tables selling demonstrating all kinds of art and crafts, cards, painting, woodturning, knitting, embroidery, pottery, toys, weaving, flower arrangements, jewellery, candles, and many others.
Our Rotary Club will be organising a Grand Tombola and donations of prizes are most welcome.
Public admission is free, and Rotarians will be on hand to help and advise. All the profits from the Fair will be donated to local charities.
For more information contact [email protected], and on our Face Book Page facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064780596285