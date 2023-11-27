The Rotary Club of Shoreham and Southwick- Christmas Arts and Craft Fair

We are holding our annual Christmas Arts and Crafts Fair in Shoreham by Sea on Saturday 9th December, from 10am-3pm, in the Shoreham Centre in Pond Road BN43 5WU, with parking available in the Shoreham Centre car park

This event will continue the Rotary tradition started in 2016 of bringing high quality arts and crafts to the Shoreham community and supporting the art and craft opportunities already provided by the Adur Art Collective and The Shoreham Gallery.

There will be over forty tables selling demonstrating all kinds of art and crafts, cards, painting, woodturning, knitting, embroidery, pottery, toys, weaving, flower arrangements, jewellery, candles, and many others.

Our Rotary Club will be organising a Grand Tombola and donations of prizes are most welcome.

Submitted article

Public admission is free, and Rotarians will be on hand to help and advise. All the profits from the Fair will be donated to local charities.