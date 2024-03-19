The Rowland Singers Choir offer Spring concerts in Worthing
The choir will be conducted by Helen Emery with David Moore performing on the organ. The performance will include three pieces of music: Gloria by Antonio Vivaldi, The Armed Man by Karl Jenkins and A Little Jazz Mass by Bob Chilcott. The choir will also perform John Rutter’s The Music’s Always There With You and Wherever You Are by Paul Mealor.
There is a choice of two performances: Thursday, March 21 at 7.30pm Emmanuel URC, St Michael’s Road, Worthing, BN11 4SD; and Saturday, March 23 at 4pm at Emmanuel URC, St Michael’s Road, Worthing, BN11 4SD.
For more information about the choir, visit www.rowlandsingers.co.uk
The choir is supporting Children on the Edge as its chosen charity for 2024 and will be raising funds to help with some of the world’s most marginalised children. The charity is currently working with 20,000 children in Bangladesh, India, Uganda, Myanmar and Lebanon.
There will be a bucket collection at both concerts. Tickets cost £10 for adults and £5 for children. To reserve your tickets ring 07710 812592.
The Rowland Singers are based in Worthing. The choir is a member of the National Association of Choirs.There are about sixty singers in the choir, which was founded in November 1969 by Paul and Jacky Emery. The following year they performed their first carol concert in the Assembly Hall, Worthing.