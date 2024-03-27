The Society of Sussex Painters celebrate their centenary with Worthing exhibition

Carousel by Amanda Rosenstein Davidson

Formed in 1924, the 100th-year show showcases work from their members.

A spokesman said: “The original SSP members were established London artists who had gravitated to Sussex, not to retire, but to enjoy the fruits of their labours in the Sussex countryside. They would annually exhibit at Worthing Museum & Art Gallery as well as other Sussex galleries. The society has continued to exhibit through WWII to the present day, and now they’re back in Worthing with a new exhibition: As We See It Now: The Society of Sussex Painters, Sculptors and Printmakers at 100. This exhibition demonstrates the high standard of their traditional, hand-crafted art forms which celebrate our county’s rich cultural heritage.”

The spokesman added: “It is quite a responsibility carrying the mantle of an art society that formed in 1924 as a contemporary to the Bloomsbury Group. Yet the Society of Sussex Painters, Sculptors and Printmakers feels that they are stronger than ever. With a greater percentage of female artists than a hundred years ago, we pride ourselves in continuing to embrace and support each other.”

Founding members of SSP included illustrator Arthur Rackham, painters Claude Munster, Charles Knight and briefly Glyn Philpot, former Brighton art tutors Dorothy Coke, Luther Roberts and principal E A Sallis-Benney. Midway through the exhibition, curators at Worthing Museum will be showcasing work from the archives by SSP founding artists. As We See It Now: The Society of Sussex Painters, Sculptors and Printmakers at 100 is a free exhibition, running until June 2 and promises to be a “loving tribute to traditional artforms and Sussex life.”