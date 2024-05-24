Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Welcome to the inaugural South Downs Festival of Food and Fizz, 12pm-5pm, 8th June 2024 in the beautiful medieval village of Cocking nestled under the South Downs.The aim of this event is create a true celebration of South Downs food, drink and music. and to showcase some of amazing South Downs producers we have on our doorstep- with talks, tastings and music running throughout the day.

We are very pleased to feature a smorgasbord of vendors and speakers all who sit proudly within the South Downs National Park. Each will excite your tastebuds with their local sparkling wines, craft ales, wine and gins;, wood-fired pizza, award-winning cheeses, more-ish bread; honey and delectable sorbets and ice creams, and everyone’s favourite; chocolate. Have a look at our (still growing!) list of vendors!

Gusborne VineyardStopham VineyardWiston VinyardBrilliant GinLangham BreweryAscension CiderLittle FishNoble and State ChocolateCorvaglia's PizzaHigh Weald DairyMiall's Ice CreamRAG BakeryThe Quirky MixologistBury Bees HoneyThe Stable Coffee BarThe Little Pantry Savoury Bakery

These lovely artisanal crafters of delicious food and drink have also generously offered some glorious raffle prizes, including our South Downs Festival of Food and Fizz hamper; a magnum of Wiston’s Brut NV; a gin hamper from Brilliant Gin; and more.

Cocking - Home of the South Downs Festival of Food and Fizz

It would be a crying shame to have these exceptional growers and chefs and bakers among us, and not hear from their deep expertise. And so, the afternoon will feature talks, including by Gusborne’s vineyard manager on regenerative viticulture; Brilliant Gin ; Bury Bees on the lives of bees; Little fish celebrating all things sushi related with an interactive talk and demo and much much more.

And if you’d rather sit back and enjoy some music, we have an exciting line up of Anouska Assisi, Get Catweasel and the Hench Collective, and Between the Lines.Here’s our schedule for the day:

12:00pm Doors Open 12:00pm Get Catweasel & the Hench Collective | Music Stage 12.15pm High Weald Dairy Talk | Talk (ticketed) 1:00pm Gusbourne | Talk 1:30pm RAG Bakery Talk | Talk 1:45pm Anouska Assisi | Music Stage 2:00pm Brilliant Gin Talk | Talk 3:00pm Little Fish Sushi Talk and Demo | Talk (ticketed) 3:15pm Between the Lines | Music Stage 3:30pm Bury Bees Talk | Talk 4:00pm Langham Brewery Talk | Talk 5:00pm Close

For full details and to purchase tickets please visitThe South Downs Festival of Food and Fizz

The South Downs Festival of Food and Fizz

Social HandlesInstagram : “thesouthdownsfestivaloffood”Facebook : “The South Downs Festival of Food and Fizz”