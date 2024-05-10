Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Southwater Infant & Junior Academies PTFA Summer Fair 2024 The Southwater Infant and Junior Academies PTFA (Southwater Academies PTFA) is excited to announce they are bringing back their extremely popular Summer Fair community event on Saturday 8th June from 12-4pm.

The Summer Fair kindly sponsored by Cubitt & West (Southwater), will be held across both schools, creating a lovely opportunity for the communities of both academies, and friends of Southwater and Horsham to come together and enjoy some summer fun. With the potential for over 2,000 attendees from our academy families alone, guests will participate in lots of energetic and vibrant summer activities with something for everyone to enjoy.

Enjoy double the fun at Southwater Academies Summer Fair, bring the family along for a fun-filled day out, with lots of big attractions and fabulous prizes to be won.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Enjoy lots of fun and exciting activities for all the family, shop and interact with over 20 local businesses including arts and craft stalls and enjoy creating special family memories whilst helping raise money for charity at the same time! Expect lots of fun, laughter, singing and dancing with heaps of prizes to be won for everyone.

The Southwater Infant & Junior Academies PTFA Summer Fair 2024

Adults can relax and unwind, treating themselves to some great shopping stalls, indulging in lots of delicious food and alcoholic beverages and have a go on the bottle tombola before preparing for our key attractions – inflatable arena, beat the goalie and silent disco, set to be loved by the whole family! Whilst children can experience the spectacular hook a duck (win a prize every time), wheel of fortune, photobooth with Gordon -Southwater Junior Academy’s very own therapy dog and our tranquil sensory corner. All the family are set to enjoy the fair’s BBQ, famous raffle, crazy sand, table tennis competition, games corner and various other activities.Everyone is invited, it’s not just open to academy families. Entry fees are £1 per adult, 50p per child and free entry for pre-schoolers. Set to be one of the biggest school fairs in Horsham this Summer, be sure to support this fun local event, especially at a time where additional fundraising is so essential for schools. The money raised at the event will go a long way to supporting our children’s education whilst promoting other local charities and businesses.