The Sussex Guild exhibiting in Chichester

A selection of members from The Sussex Guild – designer makers of contemporary and traditional crafts – are showing their work at Chichester’s Oxmarket Contemporary.

Spokeswoman Annie McCabe said: “This is the first time any members of The Sussex Guild have exhibited at The Oxmarket and we are very excited to have the opportunity to show our unique handiwork to the residents of Chichester and visitors. Twelve craftspeople whose media and techniques include wood, metal, glass, ceramics and textiles, will present a varied show of high-quality collectible pieces in The Oxmarket’s Rank Gallery. All of our work is made in Sussex. Much is inspired by Sussex. We are keen to excite and encourage public appreciation of fine craftsmanship through shows, exhibitions, open studios and classes across Sussex and beyond through the year.”

The exhibition runs from Tuesday, May 27-Sunday, June 9 and includes five ceramicists displaying work which covers most techniques used in pottery including hand built, press moulded, cast and thrown work, work fired to raku, earthenware or stoneware.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Jessica Jordan’s hand-built pieces are inspired by the natural corrosion of surfaces and the aerial views of landscapes. Her works are hand built using stoneware or porcelain clay washed over with oxides. Glenice Hoffmann’s work explores sculptural and objects, focusing on geometric elements of the circle, angle, straight line and curve seeking to achieve a sense of balance, calm and harmony.

Linda Connelly (contributed pic)

“After graduating from Farnham College Kare Hackett developed her decorative, functional ceramics. She throws and turns her pieces in red and white earthenware clay and uses layers of slip and under-glazes to achieve her unique patchwork style. Paul Kirnig has been working with clay for many years and is essentially self taught. Most of his work is thrown or hand built using stoneware or rake clays. Paul’s work is both functional and decorative which pushes clay to its limits by combining thrown pieces to create composite forms.”

Two jewellers present contrasting work. Annie McCabe and Linda Connelly use very different materials and techniques.

Annie specialises in making flame-worked (sometimes called lamp-worked or wound) glass beads using a technique originating in 15th-century Venice. She then uses these beads to create her one-off pieces of jewellery. Annie’s inspiration comes from her local environment including the Downs and the coast as well as exploration of the properties of glass.

