The tale of Harry Houdini on stage

Ben Higgins (Harry Houdini) - contributed pic

A spokesman said: “Almost 100 years ago today, Harry Houdini performed his final disappearing trick. Every year since, magic enthusiasts across the world have held Halloween seances in an attempt to solve the great escapologist’s last mystery. Surely if anyone could cheat death it would have been Houdini! New Old Friends (Crimes on Centre Court) can’t promise to shed any light on that story but do have a brand-new one…

“Harry Houdini is the world’s greatest entertainer. Just as his death-defying escapology stunts have him, and his wife Bess, on the cusp of a career-defining performance for King Edward, he finds himself framed for murder by a gang of criminals in cahoots with the chief of police. Can Harry and Bess escape the plot and clear their names? And how is their rival, The Superstar Spiritualist medium, Agatha, involved? All will be revealed in this hilarious 39 Steps-esque thriller, played out in New Old Friends’ inimitable, award-winning style of physical comedy, sparkling wit and just a touch of chaos. Featuring a cast of four playing multiple roles, this show will have you laughing and gasping throughout at the magic of theatre and the real magic of illusions designed by TV’s Pete Firman (Netflix Good Omens, BBC One’s The Magicians).”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad